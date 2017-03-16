McDonald’s Beefs With Trump, Immediately Deletes Tweet

By Rami Abou-Sabe
America’s favorite fast food chain ignited a firestorm Thursday morning when it sent out a Tweet directed at President Trump.
“You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back,” read a message that was pinned to the top of the McDonald’s page. “Also you have tiny hands,” it concluded.
The message was deleted within 20 minutes, and McDonald’s has since issued a statement alleging the account “was compromised.” “We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” the company continued.
Trump, clearly a fan of the establishment, celebrated securing the republican nomination last May with a Big Mac. Still no word from the President on the current beef.
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.
— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017