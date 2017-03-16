McDonald’s Beefs With Trump, Immediately Deletes Tweet

By Rami Abou-Sabe

America’s favorite fast food chain ignited a firestorm Thursday morning when it sent out a Tweet directed at President Trump.

RELATED: Mötley Crüe Bassist Nikki Sixx On Trump: ‘I Can’t Wait ‘Till The Guy Is Gone’

“You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back,” read a message that was pinned to the top of the McDonald’s page. “Also you have tiny hands,” it concluded.

The message was deleted within 20 minutes, and McDonald’s has since issued a statement alleging the account “was compromised.” “We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” the company continued.

Trump, clearly a fan of the establishment, celebrated securing the republican nomination last May with a Big Mac. Still no word from the President on the current beef.

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT