McDonald’s Beefs With Trump, Immediately Deletes Tweet

March 16, 2017 11:36 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

America’s favorite fast food chain ignited a firestorm Thursday morning when it sent out a Tweet directed at President Trump.

“You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back,” read a message that was pinned to the top of the McDonald’s page. “Also you have tiny hands,” it concluded.

The message was deleted within 20 minutes, and McDonald’s has since issued a statement alleging the account “was compromised.” “We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” the company continued.

Trump, clearly a fan of the establishment, celebrated securing the republican nomination last May with a Big Mac. Still no word from the President on the current beef.

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016

A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

