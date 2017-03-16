Hear Robert Plant’s First ‘Kashmir’ In 10 Years

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Robert Plant surprised fans Tuesday night (Mar. 14) at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The singer joined violinist Nigel Kennedy to perform Led Zeppelin‘s “Kashmir” and cover “Hey Joe.”

Plant hasn’t sung Kashmir since Led Zeppelin reunited at London’s 02 Arena in 2007. Tuesday night also marked the first ever performance without guitarist Jimmy Page.

The show, a gala concert featuring classical musicians, was billed as Nigel Kennedy and Friends. When Plant arrived shortly after 11 P.M., the enigmatic singer lit up the stage with extended versions of the bluesy Jimi Hendrix number and his own Physical Graffiti standout.

Listen to audio captured by LedZepNews below.