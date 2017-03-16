Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 16 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Nancy Wilson, the guitarist of Heart. She also sings lead on occasion and voiced what #1 Heart hit?

“These Dreams”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 16th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: Pink Floyd began sessions at Abbey Road Studios for its debut album “Piper at the Gates of Dawn”…

1980: Queen’s single “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” was #1 on the U.S. charts…

1985: People Magazine listed the biggest moneymakers in show business. Topping the list was Paul McCartney, whose music empire was said to be worth over $500 million…

1991: Eddie Van Halen and wife Valerie Bertinelli celebrated the birth of their son Wolfgang…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Joe Walsh and Barnstorm warmed up for the Marshall Tucker Band at the Orpheum in 1974 … In 1977 there was a great double bill at the Garden – with ZZ Top and Santana… Finally, in 1982, at the Garden as well, it was The Cars.