2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 16, 2017 11:22 AM
10 Questions With… The Heave-Ho

THE HEAVE-HO + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

 1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Marc Schleicher – Guitar/vocals:
Of the Norwell Schleichers. Currently living in Bruce Springsteen’s tomato garden. He commutes to practice and shows by helicopter: Heave-Ho 1.

Jason King – Drums
From Drew, Mississippi. His mac and cheese has too much cheese in it.

Keith “Heavy-Ho” Schleicher – Bass
Also of the Norwell Schleichers. Have you ever heard of Blue Hills Brewery?

Pete Valle – Guitar/vocals –
Nautical by nature, he was last heard saying that he reserves the right to change his mind (and his direction) at will.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

GG Allen.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Loading gear.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Honkeyball
Roadsaw
The Neighborhoods

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

The Humanoids
The Peasants
Never Got Caught
SEE THIS WORLD
All of Jesse Sherman’s other bands
Gozu
Aldous Collins Band
Lower Falls
Singlecast

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Machine?

Our twenty two year-old selves, Mark Sandman’s bass, Joe Perry’s riffs and Tom Scholtz’s pro gear and attitude.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

Marc – Mark Ruffalo
Jason – Daniel Craig
Keith – Adam Sandler
Pete – Ryan Reynolds

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Honey badger.

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Let’s load gear sometime.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Lemmy gets drunk. Prince gets laid. Bowie gets drunk and laid.

 

