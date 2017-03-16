10 Questions With… The Heave-Ho

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Marc Schleicher – Guitar/vocals:

Of the Norwell Schleichers. Currently living in Bruce Springsteen’s tomato garden. He commutes to practice and shows by helicopter: Heave-Ho 1.

Jason King – Drums

From Drew, Mississippi. His mac and cheese has too much cheese in it.

Keith “Heavy-Ho” Schleicher – Bass

Also of the Norwell Schleichers. Have you ever heard of Blue Hills Brewery?

Pete Valle – Guitar/vocals –

Nautical by nature, he was last heard saying that he reserves the right to change his mind (and his direction) at will.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

GG Allen.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Loading gear.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Honkeyball

Roadsaw

The Neighborhoods

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

The Humanoids

The Peasants

Never Got Caught

SEE THIS WORLD

All of Jesse Sherman’s other bands

Gozu

Aldous Collins Band

Lower Falls

Singlecast

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Machine?

Our twenty two year-old selves, Mark Sandman’s bass, Joe Perry’s riffs and Tom Scholtz’s pro gear and attitude.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

Marc – Mark Ruffalo

Jason – Daniel Craig

Keith – Adam Sandler

Pete – Ryan Reynolds

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Honey badger.

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Let’s load gear sometime.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Lemmy gets drunk. Prince gets laid. Bowie gets drunk and laid.