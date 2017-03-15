Kevin Karlson Was Trapped In His House With His Daughter

It’s day two of Kevin’s daughter stuck at home since her spring break trip was cancelled because of the winter storm Stella.

Kevin felt trapped in the house with her because she was making many demands.

Kevin did get a full refund on the trip and asked his daughter for an apology over her outburst.

Kevin broke down how much he paid for the trip and grilled her about it including the cash he gave her to spend on the trip.

Kevin then wanted to know how she’ll be spending the rest of the week because she claimed to be bored.

She did though ask him to see a new movie.

