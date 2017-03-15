Jackson Had a Two Night Snowcation At A Hotel

Everyone on the show was offered a hotel room for the storm that wasn’t as bad during the times to get to and from the station for the show. This happened Monday and they said you could have two nights.

Only one person agreed and it was Jackson.

He took advantage of the offer by doing the two nights stay and never went home to his fiancé.

His car is also on it’s last legs(and has been for awhile) and used that as one excuse even thought he lives the closest to the studios out of everyone on the show.

Hear him describe the reasons for going while Kevin and Pete asked about the details.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.