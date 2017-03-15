Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 15 in Classic Rock History

Who inducted Paul McCartney into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on this night in 1999?

Neil Young

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

Happy Birthday to Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh!

1973: The J. Geils Band released the single “Give It to Me.”

1975: The Doobie Brothers had a #1 hit with Black Water…

1980: Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy published “A Collected Work of Phil Lynott,” his third book…

1988: George Harrison was joined onstage by Robert Plant and Wings guitarist Denny Laine for a rendition of “Johnny B. Goode” at a benefit concert in Birmingham England. Also in 1988, Mick Jagger began his 1st solo tour in Osaka, Japan. Jeff Beck played guitar…

1999: Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Billy Joel were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

2004: The Rock Hall posthumously inducted George Harrison as a solo artist. ZZ Top, Jackson Browne, Bob Seger and Traffic also got inducted…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Santana was at the Boston Tea Party in 1970…and in 1992 U2 played the Providence Civic Center on the Zoo TV Tour.