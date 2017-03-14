BLIZZARD WARNING: Until 8 p.m. | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Resources

What’s Up With Chuck? Who Would Win In A Fight…

March 14, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Chuck Nowlin, fight, fighting, mma, Pete McKenzie, what's up with chuck

After asking Chuck if he’s going to work during the storm and take the company up on the hotel offer, Pete was really jealous of Chuck spending his birthday in California.

Pete was also really curious on how it all happened. They then got into bracket talk on who they picked to win it all. It was funny on how that talk happened.

Let’s say drinky drinky was going on at Fore Golf.

They turned their attention to the bartender who is also a MMA fighter.

Hear the conversation they had on who would win in a fight between the three.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live