Kevin Karlson’s Daughter’s Spring Break Was CANCELLED

Last night, Kevin’s daughter found out that her flight to her spring break trip was cancelled because of the storm. Now Kevin and his wife will be dealing with an angry daughter all week.

Kevin noted the only island she’ll be visiting will be the one in the kitchen. To make it even worse, all of her friends made it.

Kevin speculated where she could go instead for the week. His daughter had to hold back from punching him in the face.

Hear the family discussion while you send your thoughts to Kevin and his wife.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.