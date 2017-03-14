Jefferson Starship Announce U.S. Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In honor of fallen founding member and bandleader Paul Kanter, Jefferson Starship is set to embark on its Carry the Fire tour. The band will remember Kanter, who passed away last January, at a dozen locations through September.

The band has undergone a series of lineup changes over the years. With the exception of singer and multi-instrumentalist David Freiberg, no current members have any connection to the group’s Jefferson Airplane origins.

“Here we are, now 50 years after the Summer of Love, for all the progress we’ve made as a society, watching the pendulum swing backwards toward divisiveness devoid of compassion,” said Freiberg. “It’s more important than ever for us to keep playing, to keep that revolutionary spirit alive and, as Paul said, ‘Carry the fire, to shine light where there is darkness.’ It’s why we picked up guitars and started singing in the first place.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Most tickets are already on sale though the band’s site.

Carry the Fire 2017 Tour Dates:

Mar 24 Southwest Florida PAC – Bonita Springs, FL

Mar 25 The Bowery West – Palm Beach, FL

Mar 26 Key West Theater – Key West, FL

Apr 01 Sims Park Amphitheatre – New Port Richey, FL

May 06 Hopkins Center – Hopkins, MN

May 26 Coach House Concert Hall – San Juan Capistrano, CA

May 27 Topanga Days – Topanga, CA

Jul 14 Fraze Pavilion – Dayton, OH

Jul 15 Hoover Auditorium – Lakeside, OH

Aug 26 Line Camp Amphitheater – Billings, MT

Sep 16 Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD

Sep 22 Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV