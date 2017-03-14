Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 14 in Classic Rock History

Pink Floyd played the Music Hall on this night in 1973. They performed the entire “Dark Side of the Moon” album which would be released in less than two weeks. After that, what earlier song did the band encore with?

“One of These Days”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 14th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: The Beatles earned their 14th gold album for the soundtrack to the movie “Yellow Submarine” …

1981: Eric Clapton was hospitalized in St. Paul Minnesota with severe stomach ulcers – he was forced to cancel a four month U.S. tour. At the time, his latest single, “I Can’t Stand It,” was doing well on the U.S. charts…

1984: The Hard Rock Café opened in New York City…

1992: 40,000 people attended “Farm Aid 5” in Irving, Texas to see Neil Young, John Mellencamp, The Black Crowes and Willie Nelson…

2005: U2 and The Pretenders were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Grand Funk Railroad was at the Garden in 1971…Pink Floyd played the Music Hall in 1973…The Eagles began a month long tour of the U.S. at the Civic Center in Springfield, MA in 1977…and the Jerry Garcia Band played the Music Hall in 1978.