Boston Emissions 3/12/17 + Corin Ashley, Black Helicopter, Justine and the Unclean, The Digs, The Ghost of Tony Gold, Honeyglazed, The Sheila Divine

March 14, 2017 11:42 PM
2017rumblepng e1488687043975 Boston Emissions 3/12/17 + Corin Ashley, Black Helicopter, Justine and the Unclean, The Digs, The Ghost of Tony Gold, Honeyglazed, The Sheila DivineRock & Roll Rumble preliminary nights are set!
Full schedule posted here.

Local Songs of the Week
Four new songs were added to the show this week.
What’ll be played again next week?

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, March 12, 2017

The Campaign for Real Time – Instant Karma

Bleu – BOSTON

Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay

 Black Helicopter – And I

 Corin Ashley – Broken Biscuit #9

 Frank Smith – Go Home

 Letter to Cleo -Hitch A Ride

 Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby

 The Digs – San Dimas
–Sat March 18 Middle East upstairs for new EP Kinetic with Goddamn Draculas, Jack Romanov, Psychonaut Underground (NY)

Goddamn Draculas – Jenny

The Ghost of Tony Gold – Cool Solar Flair

Cold Expectations – Heart On My Sleeve
–March 19 at Aeronaut Brewery

Animal Flag – Sensation

Caspian – Halls of Summer

 Horse Mode – Highly Respected and Esteemed Acquaintances

–March 26 Uncharted Rock N’ Lowell Fest, All ages, doors at 2:30
Giant in the Lighthouse, Nashoba, Backhand, Boagrius, Lawn Gnomes, The Pickup, The Digs, Superteem, Horse Mode, When Particles Collide, Pray for Sound

Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis

Honeyglazed – Lady Cop

Zip-Tie Handcuffs – Psychotic Dance

When Particles Collide – Constant Disaster

White Dynomite – White Dynomite

Will Dailey – Everybody Wants To Rule The World

Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song

The Model Sons – We Both Win

Modern Lovers – Roadrunner

Morphine – Honey White

Blackbutton – Still Kids

The Sheila Divine – Awful Age

BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollrumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com

2017rumbleposterofficial Boston Emissions 3/12/17 + Corin Ashley, Black Helicopter, Justine and the Unclean, The Digs, The Ghost of Tony Gold, Honeyglazed, The Sheila Divine

