Boston Emissions 3/12/17 + Corin Ashley, Black Helicopter, Justine and the Unclean, The Digs, The Ghost of Tony Gold, Honeyglazed, The Sheila Divine

Rock & Roll Rumble preliminary nights are set!

Full schedule posted here .

——————————————————–

Local Songs of the Week

Four new songs were added to the show this week.

What’ll be played again next week?

Take Our Poll

——————————————————

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, March 12, 2017

The Campaign for Real Time – Instant Karma

Bleu – BOSTON

Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay

Black Helicopter – And I

Corin Ashley – Broken Biscuit #9

Frank Smith – Go Home

Letter to Cleo -Hitch A Ride

Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby

The Digs – San Dimas

–Sat March 18 Middle East upstairs for new EP Kinetic with Goddamn Draculas, Jack Romanov, Psychonaut Underground (NY)

Goddamn Draculas – Jenny

The Ghost of Tony Gold – Cool Solar Flair

Cold Expectations – Heart On My Sleeve

–March 19 at Aeronaut Brewery

Animal Flag – Sensation

Caspian – Halls of Summer

Horse Mode – Highly Respected and Esteemed Acquaintances

–March 26 Uncharted Rock N’ Lowell Fest, All ages, doors at 2:30

Giant in the Lighthouse, Nashoba, Backhand, Boagrius, Lawn Gnomes, The Pickup, The Digs, Superteem, Horse Mode, When Particles Collide, Pray for Sound



Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis

Honeyglazed – Lady Cop

Zip-Tie Handcuffs – Psychotic Dance

When Particles Collide – Constant Disaster

White Dynomite – White Dynomite

Will Dailey – Everybody Wants To Rule The World

Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song

The Model Sons – We Both Win

Modern Lovers – Roadrunner

Morphine – Honey White

Blackbutton – Still Kids

The Sheila Divine – Awful Age