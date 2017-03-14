Boston Emissions 3/12/17 + Corin Ashley, Black Helicopter, Justine and the Unclean, The Digs, The Ghost of Tony Gold, Honeyglazed, The Sheila Divine

Rock & Roll Rumble preliminary nights are set!
Full schedule posted here.
Local Songs of the Week
Four new songs were added to the show this week.
What’ll be played again next week?
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, March 12, 2017
The Campaign for Real Time – Instant Karma
Bleu – BOSTON
Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay
Black Helicopter – And I
Corin Ashley – Broken Biscuit #9
Frank Smith – Go Home
Letter to Cleo -Hitch A Ride
Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby
The Digs – San Dimas
–Sat March 18 Middle East upstairs for new EP Kinetic with Goddamn Draculas, Jack Romanov, Psychonaut Underground (NY)
Goddamn Draculas – Jenny
The Ghost of Tony Gold – Cool Solar Flair
Cold Expectations – Heart On My Sleeve
–March 19 at Aeronaut Brewery
Animal Flag – Sensation
Caspian – Halls of Summer
Horse Mode – Highly Respected and Esteemed Acquaintances
–March 26 Uncharted Rock N’ Lowell Fest, All ages, doors at 2:30
Giant in the Lighthouse, Nashoba, Backhand, Boagrius, Lawn Gnomes, The Pickup, The Digs, Superteem, Horse Mode, When Particles Collide, Pray for Sound
Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis
Honeyglazed – Lady Cop
Zip-Tie Handcuffs – Psychotic Dance
When Particles Collide – Constant Disaster
White Dynomite – White Dynomite
Will Dailey – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song
The Model Sons – We Both Win
Modern Lovers – Roadrunner
Morphine – Honey White
Blackbutton – Still Kids
The Sheila Divine – Awful Age
