The Back Rub Senseless Survey

Kevin had to have Jackson ring up another person to take the survey because the first ringy dingy went to a voice mail. A woman picked up the phone and probably regretted it afterwards.

Kevin asked her questions like Have you gone into Starbucks, ordered a drink, and ended up casting a spell? To Have you ever wondered how “caution hot” is written in braille?

She kept answering but wanted to know when this would be done so Kevin just kept rolling the senselessness out with If you choke to death on gummy bears, would you want your loved ones to tell people you were killed by bears, and leave it at that?

She finally had it when he asked Whats the best way to ask your therapist for a back rub? and hung up before the last question.

Hear it all and it might make your day a little better but there are no promises.

