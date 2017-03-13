Pete McKenzie’s Bad Weekend Got Worse with a Text from Scott Zolak

Pete had probably one of the worse weekends in history.

It started with his whole cable and internet system going down, then he missed out on winning his Fat Farm weight loss program with his bar buddies. Oh, and one of his favorite diners burned down.

To top it all of, Pete got a random yet nasty text from the one and only Scott Zolak.

Hear the show try to describe what was in the text to how Zo tried to make it all better in a phone call.

