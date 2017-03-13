WEATHER ALERT: Major Nor'easter Hits Tuesday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Pete McKenzie’s Bad Weekend Got Worse with a Text from Scott Zolak

March 13, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: fat farm, Pete McKenzie, Scott Zolak, Weekend

Pete had probably one of the worse weekends in history.

It started with his whole cable and internet system going down, then he missed out on winning his Fat Farm weight loss program with his bar buddies. Oh, and one of his favorite diners burned down.

To top it all of, Pete got a random yet nasty text from the one and only Scott Zolak.

Hear the show try to describe what was in the text to how Zo tried to make it all better in a phone call.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

