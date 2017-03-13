Kevin Karlson Was Sad He Didn’t Get Served Drinks on a Plane

Kevin was flying home from visiting his Mother and at the beginning of his flight, the passengers were notified that they were not going to served alcoholic drinks.

Kevin noted that the attendants are known to be a little loosey goosey on what they say over the intercom. He went over what was actually said and played a recording of what was said towards the end. It was actually pretty funny.

Kevin then talked about the girl that sat next to him texting to someone she’s sitting next to some old guys. That didn’t sit will with him.

During a flight delay in Cleveland though, Kevin took $50 worth of scratch tickets into the bathroom with him.

Hear him describe the rest of that tale after the no drinks story.

