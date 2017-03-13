Join Chuck Nowlin For A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!

This Friday is St. Patrick’s Day, and you have absolutely no excuse to miss this fun-fueled happy hour!

Join Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX and Chuck Nowlin as he broadcasts live from Whiskey Priest in Boston’s Seaport from 5pm until 7pm on Friday, March 17th!

Beer? We’ve got that – Killian’s is helping us out there!

Shenanigans? Check.

Pot of Gold? How about some amazing radio prizes? Like a new golf bag, Luck of the Irish scratch tickets, Green Day tickets for their concert this summer in Mansfield, and more St. Patty’s themed giveaways!

It’s Chucky McNowlin’s St. Patty’s Day Extravaganza – live from Whiskey Priest with Killian’s on St. Patrick’s Day! From the station that up to our usual Saint Pat-TRICKS… 100.7 WZLX!

Must be 21+ to drink. Please drink responsibly.