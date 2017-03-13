Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 13 in Classic Rock History

Black Sabbath was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame on this night in 2006. Who did the honor of inducting the hard rock legends?

Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield from Metallica

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 13th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Adam Clayton – bassist for U2!

1965: Eric Clapton left The Yardbirds, unhappy with the band’s move from blues to pop – Jeff Beck became his replacement after a recommendation from Jimmy Page…

1971: The Fillmore East was packed with Allman Bros. fans – the group finished a two nights of recording and delivered their epic live album from the process…

1985: The Moody Blues were honored with the outstanding contribution to British Music Award…

1987: Bob Seger was honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame…

2006: Black Sabbath and Lynyrd Skynyrd were among the new inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Grand Funk Railroad was at Boston College in 1970…Jethro Tull rocked the Garden in ’75…Roger McGuinn and Gene Clark of The Byrds were at the paradise in 1978…and in 1992 U2 played the Centrum on the indoor leg of their Zoo TV tour…