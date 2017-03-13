All 5 Pearl Jam Drummers Will Attend The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

By Rami Abou-Sabe

On Saturday (Mar. 11) Pearl Jam alerted fans that all five drummers from the band’s 27 year history would be welcomed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. A note posted to Facebook begins, “With the date of the Hall Of Fame event coming up, it is just now sinking in what it means to us.”

“While awards and accolades are understandably subjective and a countless number of our peers have yet to be honoured, we do feel fortunate to be recognized and provided the opportunity to reunite with everyone who has been part of the group.

Specifically the drummers who all left their distinctive mark on our band in the pre-Matt Cameron years.

Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese and Jack Irons are each individually great players who gave their all to the early recordings and live gigs.”

Abbruzzese, the most vocal of the snubbed musicians, has been pleading with fans and fellow musicians to petiton the band and Rock Hall for his inclusion. The former drummer joined in time for the first Pearl Jam world tour following Ten, and contributed to the subsequent Vs. and Vitalogy records.

“The members of Pearl Jam have got to know what’s the right thing to do. They can’t justify ignoring my contributions. Like me or not,” Abbruzzese posted to Facebook in 2016. “If there is still a part of that band that remembers how hard we worked, how much blood and how much sweat … They will do the right thing.”

In the end, Eddie Vedder and co. came around. Fan reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, but no word yet from Abbruzzese or the other snubbed players.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



