10 Questions With… The Tenafly Vipers

______________________________________

THE TENAFLY VIPERS +

LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

______________________________________

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Jeff Jacques, aka “Boss Viper,” plays pointy guitars and sings songs about monsters and destruction. “To Jacques” is a verb used frequently at Vipers practice.

Jon plays guitars and sometimes yells into a microphone. He is number one on the rest of the band’s apocalypse speed dial. That’s not a joke; Jon is ready.

Nate, aka “The Beard,” plays bass, scowls, does metal kicks, and also sometimes yells into a microphone. He likes hailing Satan and the Beatles.

Eliahu, aka “Hu,” is a drummer and face contortionist. Watch him. He’ll do it.

Vipers Trivia: The Tenafly Vipers were evicted from the Charlestown Rehearsal Studios in 2012 for refusing to stop band practice to accommodate production of a made-for-TV movie starring Julia Stiles (The Makeover, 2013). In retrospect, the Tenafly Vipers stand by their decision. After all, the band had a big show at PJ Ryan’s that weekend.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Hip-shattering volume plus a little side-to-side. Give no f*cks, take no prisoners.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Eat meat, smoke weed, shotgun beers. In that order.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

In recent years, probably Zip-Tie Handcuffs. Too bad they are total jerks.

​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

Past: The Acro-brats. The Grinds. Buried in Leather. 00700 Club. The Curses. The Konks. The Tampoffs. By the Throat. The Marvels. The Spoilers. The Throwaways. Black Thai. Mung. Razors in the Night. Full Body Anchor. Bullet LaVolta. Bell Biv DeVoe. The Pixies, man.

Present: BDSX, Arctic Horror, Salem Wolves, Duck & Cover, Summoner, and a million other killers.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Jeff Jacques’s frilly lavender pirate shirt, an Abbey Lounge urinal, and some grape stomper.

7] Who would you cast ​to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

Jeff: Ed Hochuli

Jon: Gary Coleman

Nate: James Harden

Eliahu: Julia Stiles

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Nate: No Fucks Gibbon

Eliahu: Black Phillip

Jon: Quato

Jeff: Buster the Mechanical Bull

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Drive safe, ride high.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

The Vipers walk out. We don’t mess with zombies.

________________________________________________________