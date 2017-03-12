Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 12 in Classic Rock History

In 1971, the Allman Brothers Band began a two-night recording at the Fillmore East in New York City, resulting in their breakthrough live album. How making studio records had they released up to that point?

Two: “The Allman Brothers Band” and “Idlewild south.”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman became husband and wife. None of the other Beatles was present and Paul’s brother mike was the best man. That very same George and Patty Harrison were arrested for possession of Marijiuana at their home…

1974: John Lennon and Harry Nilsson were bounced out of the Troubadour in Hollywood for causing a disturbance during a smothers brothers performance…

1985: John Fogerty’s “Centerfold” album went gold and platinum in one day…

2003: The Chinese government forbade the Rolling Stones from playing the songs “Brown Sugar,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Beast of Burden” and “Let’s Spend the Night Together” at their concerts in that country. The songs were deemed to have too much sexual content…

