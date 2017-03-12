10 Questions With… You People
1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
James “Fast Jimmy” Brockman – Vocals, Guitar
(The Other) Christopher Keene – Vocals, Drums
Hadley “Not From Hadley” Solomon – Vocals, Bass
2] What makes for a compelling live performance?
JB – Acrobatics, colorful costumes, careful attention to detail, beautiful lighting, melodious soundscapes. We’re talking about Cirque du Soleil right?
CK – A well executed game of mutual passive aggression between the sound person and the guitarist’s stage volume
HS – peanut butter. all over the chest. And blood.
3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?
JB – Graceful calisthenics and crippling shame
CK – Read bedtime story to kids, race to gig
HS – Hey Chris, speak for yourself. And James.
4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.
JB – Waltham, Black Cheers, Wild Zero, Milligram, Quintaine Americana, The Lemonheads
CK – Tunnel of Love, Laughing Hyenas, GG Allin
HS – Someone neglected to research, but I concur. Also, Mission of Burma, Black Helicopter, Mr. Airplane Man, New Highway Hymnal, Triple Thick, Slowdim, The Lemonheads, Z*L
5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.
JB – A Band Called E, Ascend/Descend, Banditas, Brown Lasers, The Cars, The Dividers, Doomsday Student, Gaskill, Major Stars, Medea Connection, ozlo, Parasol, Ramming Speed, Save Ends, Speedy Ortiz
CK – No
HS –
6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?
JB – A photo of the horrible mural of Boston in TTs, the 2017 Health Inspection Report from Tin Tin Buffet, a mix of my favorite music that is unplayable 50 years from now except in an antique Toyota Corolla
CK – Air sample from the Rat’s bathroom, copy of the DSM-5 manual’s chapter on “delusion”
HS –
7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?
JB – Martina Navratilova
CK – Michael J Fox
HS – Catherine Keener
8] Who is your spirit animal?
JB – The undead turkey roaming Harvard Square
CK – Roger Daltrey’s Rock Horse
HS – I don’t believe in animals.
9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?
JB – Don’t wear your guitar above your belt. Be excellent to each other.
CK -We should do a show together sometime
HS – Excited to see you play. And it’s all about the downstroke.
10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?
JB – John Wetton and Al Jarreau walked right on in behind them. RIP,
CK –
HS – Lemmy says, “My statue rules: it has ram horns and an engine on it. You suckers got gypped.”
