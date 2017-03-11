Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 11 in Classic Rock History

Paul McCartney was knighted on this day in 1997 by Queen Elizabeth II. Who accompanied Paul to the ceremony?

3 of his four kids. McCartney stated there were only three tickets, so they had to draw straws. His wife Linda was ill at the time in her battle with cancer.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 11th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: The GRAMMY Awards were held and The Beatles walked away from that gig with three trophies …That same day, music publisher Dick James announced that 446 different versions of the Beatles tune “Yesterday” had appeared – making it the most recorded song in history. Since then, more than 2500 artists, including Frank Sinatra, The Supremes and Liberace, have recorded it. When Paul McCartney originally wrote “Yesterday,” its first title was “Scrambled Eggs”…

1970: The GRAMMY Awards show gave the best new artist of 1969 statue to Crosby, Stills & Nash over Led Zeppelin…

1974: An insurance company paid out 112-thousand-dollars on a life insurance policy taken out by Janis Joplin. The payment was in keeping with a court agreement that the coroner had ruled Joplin’s 1970 overdose an accident rather than a suicide…

1997: Paul McCartney became Sir Paul when he received his knighthood from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash: Rush played the Worcester Centrum in 1994.