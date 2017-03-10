Wicked Tuna Captain’s Paul Hebert and Dave Carraro Visit Karlson & McKenzie

Wicked Tuna has a new season premiering this Sunday on Nat Geo so Captain Herbert and Captain Carraro dropped by to promote it.

Paul will also be at the Truck Show on Sunday at Shriner’s Auditorium.

Kevin talked about how they compare Paul to the Patriots on the fish he catches and how much they end up costing. Paul explained the whole scenario.

Kevin mentioned how they’ve become local celebrities but they downplay it saying it’s just their job. Dave still flies around also.

One texter brought up Dave’s dog pickles and wanted to know how the little guy was doing.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.