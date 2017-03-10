Rush’s Geddy Lee Will Not Perform With Yes At Rock Hall Induction

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Yesterday we reported that ousted singer Jon Anderson would reunite with Yes at the upcoming Rock Hall induction ceremony. It seems the colorful vocalist has gotten himself into hot water with comments about the reunion.

RELATED: Jon Anderson And Yes Will Reunite At Rock Hall Induction

Anderson told Billboard that Geddy Lee of Rush, set to induct Yes, will take the place of late bassist Chris Squire for the group’s performance of “Roundabout.”

A statement from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation attempts to squash the collaboration rumor. “Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were only confirmed to do the induction speech for one of their favorite bands and not perform. They, like all the other Yes fans, look forward to honoring them and watching them perform at the induction ceremony on April 7 and the HBO broadcast on April 29.”

Neither Anderson nor Yes have commented on the dispute, but the band’s official social accounts have directed curious fans to articles denying the claim.