Pete McKenzie’s Weird Dream… with Seinfeld?

Pete had a weird dream last night where the guys were hosting a Q&A event with Jerry Seinfeld.

First, that probably would never happen but he went on from there.

Pete said he introduced him by a different name and Kevin took the microphone from him in dreamland.

Jerry went on with the questions and sat next to of all people, Dan Shaughnessy.

Why? Who knows but Pete said Jerry was messing with his hair to look like Dan.

Kevin joked he probably wet the bed by now. Pete went on to describe why they were singing about laundry detergent.

Hear how it all went down.

