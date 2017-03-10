Once again, Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX and the Karlson & McKenzie morning show are starting the St. Patrick’s Day celebration early this year!

Join Kevin, Pete, Heather and the rest of the crew at The Brook Kitchen and Tap in Holbrook, MA for a very special live broadcast – the Karlson & McKenzie’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast!

We know you’ll be putting down pints of Guinness and green beer later in the day, so let us fill you up with a complete breakfast – completely free!

But that’s not all! We’ve also got a bunch of GREEN prizes!

We’ve got $500 in CASH for the winner of the Lucky Drawers Challenge!

Plus, tickets to the Boston Celtics, Green Day’s summer concert at the Xfinity Center, $100 gift cards to The Brook Kitchen and Tap, and limited edition Karlson & McKenzie Green T-Shirts!

The Brook Kitchen and Tap will open early starting at 5:30am on Friday, March 17th, and will start pouring the beer at 8am!

Let’s not forget the entertainment! In addition to our live morning show broadcast, Kevin & Pete have also booked Yoke Shire, a Boston-based rock band for some tunes all morning long.

Details:

Karlson & McKenzie’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

Friday, March 17th, 2017: 5:30am – 10am

The Brook Kitchen and Tap

200 South Franklin Street

Holbrook, MA 02343

Must be 21+ to drink. Please drink responsibly.