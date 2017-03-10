Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 10 in Classic Rock History

Jeff Ament, Bassist for Pearl Jam celebrates his birthday today. He has a great passion for a sport in which he has invested a great deal of money. Which sport?

Skateboarding. He has helped fund and build many skateboard parks in Montana and South Dakota, some on Indian Reservations.

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1963: The Rolling Stones began their first recording session at Olympic Studios in London. The song they cut was a version of Chuck Berry’s “Come On” and it became the band’s first single…

1981: Jimmy Page made his first solo stage performance after the breakup of Led Zeppelin, joining Jeff Beck for the encore of his show in London…

2000: Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and two others were arrested in New York City after slashing leather goods at a Gap store as part of a protest organized by PETA…

2003: The Police, The Clash, AC/DC and Elvis Costello were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Rush played the Orpheum in 1978.