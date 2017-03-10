Battle of the Captains! Captain Hebert vs. Captain Carraro

March 10, 2017 8:45 AM
Since we had two captains from Wicked Tuna in studio, Paul Hebert and Dave Carraro, we decided to pit them against each other in a fun game called Battle of the Captains.

Kevin asked them about famous Captains from literature to TV to the movies. How did they do? Listen and find out who won.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

