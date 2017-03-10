10 Questions With… Heel & Arrow

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome. Hmmm fun facts. No nicknames. Our band is:

2/4 introverted

2/4 nihilist

1/4 masseuse

3/4 on tinder

1/4 vegan

2/4 named William

3/4 in other bands

1/4 answering this pantless We one time ignored our singer Brian’s failing voice/obvious health concerns to drive to New Hampshire to perform a show as we really don’t like canceling, only to get there to find that a woman performing karaoke-style Imagine Dragons covers was our opener. That was mighty humbling. One time a Christian girl didn’t realize she was listening to our music and referred to it as “whiny pearl jam” to us but she also didn’t believe that dogs go to heaven and I’ve seen a documentary proving otherwise so no feelings were hurt.



People who don’t listen to metal constantly call us metal. Constantly.



2] What makes for a compelling live performance? Good sound person or a space small enough to not need one. Good audience. Good attitudes. This is a social thing for us, we’d choose making friends over money, which is good according to our 2016 Heel and Arrow tax return. Playing your instruments well supposedly can help. 3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual? Asking the band order roughly four times.



4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you. We really like Choke Up and Tigerman Woah, all good people.



​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.



Chris and Brian just saw Diablogato recently so it’s cool to be playing with them. We recently organized a compilation with The Rupert Selection, and Heavy Necker so it’s also cool to be hanging out with those guys. Another band from there that we super like is Ladymob, their singer Shannon is super nice and always fun to run into and their drummer Evan used to play with Brian and Chris. Cactus Attack out of Attleboro area is one of our favorites. We mentioned Choke Up and Tigerman Woah, those are great acts to check out. Lung Lust is heavy as all get out, Zip-Tie Handcuffs are great, this could go on forever we have a pretty decent scene here.



6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule? Ourselves and whiskey, bye.



7] Who would you cast ​to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​ Chad Kruger, Scott Stapp, Robert Richie, and Fred Durst. Our manager would be played by Steve Harwell.



8] Who is your spirit animal? The hyenas from the Lion King.



9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?



Hi friends.



10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens? Well that got morbid…