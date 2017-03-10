10 Questions With…Heel & Arrow
HEEL AND ARROW
|1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
Hmmm fun facts.
No nicknames.
Our band is:
We one time ignored our singer Brian’s failing voice/obvious health concerns to drive to New Hampshire to perform a show as we really don’t like canceling, only to get there to find that a woman performing karaoke-style Imagine Dragons covers was our opener. That was mighty humbling.
One time a Christian girl didn’t realize she was listening to our music and referred to it as “whiny pearl jam” to us but she also didn’t believe that dogs go to heaven and I’ve seen a documentary proving otherwise so no feelings were hurt.
Good sound person or a space small enough to not need one. Good audience. Good attitudes. This is a social thing for us, we’d choose making friends over money, which is good according to our 2016 Heel and Arrow tax return. Playing your instruments well supposedly can help.
3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?
Asking the band order roughly four times.
We really like Choke Up and Tigerman Woah, all good people.
Ourselves and whiskey, bye.
Chad Kruger, Scott Stapp, Robert Richie, and Fred Durst. Our manager would be played by Steve Harwell.
The hyenas from the Lion King.
Well that got morbid…
