The Cup of Tea Senseless Survey

One lucky fella picked up the phone was he was rung up by the show for the survey. One of the first questions asked if his snacking abilities required a family size reunion bag of chips over a regular family size.

It went on from if he liked to used the word tummy or how much many he could save if he went to jail to crying helps the numbers go blurry when you step on a scale.

When Kevin asked if sports would be better if the players were drunk like the fans, this got the guy to ask where these questions are coming from.

He really sounded disappointed though when Kevin asked if he ever called his coffee a good cup of tea.

Hear how it all ended.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.