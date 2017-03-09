Protective Order Filed Against ‘American Pie’ Singer Don Mclean

By Robyn Collins

A Maine court has granted Patrisha McLean an order of protection against her ex-husband, “American Pie” singer Don McLean, that will last two years.

The order follows a domestic violence assault by McLean in July 2016. At the time, McLean pled guilty and his attorney said he would’ve had a punishment of a $3,000 fine if he could stay out of trouble for a year. No word as to how his inability to do so will affect any further fine.

Patrisha says she’s glad the order was granted. The songwriter’s attorney did not return a phone call looking for comment, according to Billboard.

McLean also lost his temper with his ex-wife in January 2016 and was arrested for domestic abuse. He was released on $10,000 bail.