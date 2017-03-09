Local Writer Can’t Finish Van Morrison Tell-All, ‘The Man’ Is Dodging His Calls

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Local writer Ryan Walsh is nearing the completion of his full-length Van Morrison retrospective, “Astral Weeks: The Secret History of Boston 1968,” but there seems to be a problem. Walsh has been unable to reach Van ‘The Man,’ despite gaining access to every other living person who worked on Morrison’s seminal album.

“I know Van isn’t a big fan of interviews and has certain feelings about his past work, preferring to focus on his new stuff,” Walsh told The Belfast Telegraph. “I get all that, but I’m writing a whole book about Astral Weeks and I’d really like to talk with him about it.”

The book explores Van Morrison’s nine-month stint living on Greet Street in Cambridge, where he wrote what go on to become his most influential album, Astral Weeks.