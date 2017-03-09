Local Writer Can’t Finish Van Morrison Tell-All, ‘The Man’ Is Dodging His Calls

March 9, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Astral Weeks, Van Morrison

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Local writer Ryan Walsh is nearing the completion of his full-length Van Morrison retrospective, “Astral Weeks: The Secret History of Boston 1968,” but there seems to be a problem. Walsh has been unable to reach Van ‘The Man,’ despite gaining access to every other living person who worked on Morrison’s seminal album.

RELATED: Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ Paintings Up For Auction

“I know Van isn’t a big fan of interviews and has certain feelings about his past work, preferring to focus on his new stuff,” Walsh told The Belfast Telegraph. “I get all that, but I’m writing a whole book about Astral Weeks and I’d really like to talk with him about it.”

The book explores Van Morrison’s nine-month stint living on Greet Street in Cambridge, where he wrote what go on to become his most influential album, Astral Weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live