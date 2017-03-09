Jon Anderson And Yes Will Reunite At Rock Hall Induction

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jon Anderson will return to the progressive rock band he formed with late bassist Chris Squire nearly 50 years ago. The ousted singer has had an acrimonious relationship with the current members of Yes over the years, but will put feelings aside for upcoming April ceremony.

“We’re definitely connected,” Anderson tells Billboard. “It’s a family. There’s always animosity. People that you love you don’t always like, and there’s always going to be that.”

“But when you’re celebrating who you truly are, you forget about all that and just get on with meeting each other and seeing each other, and it’s just one of those things. It’s not a problem; We’ll just get together and have fun. Music is a healing force on every level.”

Anderson takes the stage with current members Steve Howe and Alan White, along with fellow alumni Bill Bruford, Tony Kaye, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman.

Yes will join the ranks of Pearl Jam, ELO, Joan Baez, Journey, and Tupac Shakur for the 2017 class.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.