Is Kevin Karlson Normal? How About Our Listeners?

Kevin told us today that he likes to smell his socks even after the longest of days at night. Is he normal?

Well his wife doesn’t believe so.

This opened the flood gates for a segment we called “Am I Normal?”

Many calls and text messages were fielded by the show to address what listeners wanted to know if they were normal.

Listen for yourself and judge along.

