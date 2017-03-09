Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 9 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1987, U2 released “The Joshua Tree” album to huge initial success. ‘Time’ magazine bumped an international figure off their cover and replaced him with U2. Who was that important, but sidelined, person?

Mikhail Gorbachev

Happy Birthday to guitarist Robin Trower!

1976: Keith Moon collapsed on stage while The Who was playing a show at the Boston Garden. Roadies carried moon offstage while Roger Daltrey explained that the drummer was suffering from a bout of the flu. It was one of several incidents that illustrated moon’s decline from alcohol and drug abuse. The band returned on April Fool’s Day to make up the show…

1977: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album went platinum three weeks after it was released…

1987: U2 released “The Joshua Tree” album, the same day that Paul McCartney and John Lennon were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame…

1993: The Moody Blues released the live album “A Night at Red Rocks”…

1994: The British Attorney General turned down the request of a former girlfriend of Jimi Hendrix to open a new inquest into the guitarist’s 1970 death…

2007: We lost Brad Delp of Boston to suicide…

