A Karlson & McKenzie PSA: A Tick Apocalypse Is Coming!

News came out within the past 24 hours that a tick apocalypse is coming and there is nothing we can do except prepare for it.

Because of the wacky weather we are having, the bigger parent ticks might die off but the little kids of said ticks will keep on going.

Did we mention that they are really, really small?

Well we did not but a professional did in the audio we had about it all.

Turns out that just yesterday, it hit home on the show.

Pete and Jackson took advantage of the nice weather to go golfing.

Hear the tale of how Jackson had a tick on him while no one believed him until much later.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.