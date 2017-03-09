10 Questions With… Pulitzer Prize Fighter

PULITZER PRIZE FIGHTER

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Colin McDonald – Vocals/Guitar/Bass

Patrick Logue – Vocals/Guitar

Dan Garrity – Bass/Synth

Colin MacDougall – Guitar/Synth

Ryan MacDougall — Drums

Two alternative facts and a truth:

1) is a notorious sleep walker/sleep talker.

2) Pat wore capes at all times for the first five years of his life.

3) Colin McDonald drinks pickle juice straight out of the jar.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

A great bartender.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Pre-show shots, beers, ciggy butts, and Ryan’s crippling anxiety and neuroticism force him to feel the need to leave the venue prior to playing, and pace the streets to expel excess stress while the rest of us are having a good time back at the venue drinking beers and mingling with guests.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Emma Ate The Lion, The Neighborhoods, and of course, Piebald.



​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

We grew up and were in various bands with San Lorenzo and Surf Vietnam. Shout out to those fine folks. Split/Halves and Box of Birds also slay.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Surfer Rosa by the Pixies. They basically perfected the LOUD/quiet/LOUD formula that everyone uses today.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

Pat – Tobey Maguire (pre-spider bite)

Ryan – Goodwill Hunting Era Robin Williams

Colin – Yukon Cornelius

Dan – Patrick Warburton

Colin Mac – Robert Pattinson

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Ricky Williams

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Don’t cover Seven Nation Army, we’re calling dibs.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Dawn of the Dead the Musical.