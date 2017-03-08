Would David Backes Try Tom Brady’s Prepared Meals?

It was time for “Boston Bruin David Backes to Ask Us” today but before we got to that, Pete and Kevin had much to ask him.

Starting out with if he ever has nightmares ever his freak accident of his skate hitting the throat of Adam McQuaid, David said Adam is a tough guy and can’t believe he finished his time on the ice.

David said he does not think he could ever get his leg that high again. Pete then asked if he would go after Tom Brady’s new prepared meal service. David said “It’s funny you ask that” and went on to say that he and his wife looked at it and if it wasn’t for pre-ordering, he was going to subscribe being potential purchasers of the performance diet.

Of course, Kevin couldn’t pronounce any of the food in the box.

Pete then got into some real hockey talk asking about the lines being shuffle mid game and how the players react to it.

Kevin came back with a question about ping-pong in the clubhouse since Pedroia just bought a table for the Sox at spring training.

Backes said he just watches and talk some trash but it then went into setting up a charity event of ping-pong between the Bruins and Red Sox. Wouldn’t that be something?

Finally, David Backes Asked Us what the show’s baby weight was from everyone.

Turns out that Heather was the biggest at birth over Kevin and Pete but Backes was bigger than the whole show.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.