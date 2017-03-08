Why Does Kevin Hate Coming Into the City?

Kevin got an email from a pair of listeners proclaiming he is a Boston’s favorite son because he hates going into the city or even further than 20 miles.

Kevin mentioned how he got a gift card for his birthday for Captial Grille and immediately got negative about it because of driving into the city.

This got Pete and Heather to fire back about how they love it.

Kevin believes he can get whatever he wants closer to home rather than in the city. Even coming into the city for a sports event gets him thinking how much of a hassle it is because of the driving.

Pete thinks Kevin is putting the city down but Kevin tried to defend himself.

Well, the response to his complaining about coming into the city was so big that we had to talk about it more. Pete went over the texts that came in from where Kevin can go outside the city to get good things. Even where other locations Capital Grille has.

It ended with someone saying Kevin turned 70 yesterday instead of 53.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.