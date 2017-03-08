The Superpower Senseless Survey

Kevin asked Heather if she was still keeping up on the giraffe about to give birth. To his displeasure, she wasn’t.

Kevin then turned his attention to Pete about his boat after mentioning the sponsor. Pete couldn’t remember that much since it’s been almost six months since he used it.

Then it was on to the survey where a woman picked up the phone and let’s just say it didn’t really go well.

From are you more like the storm before the calm and shaking it like a Polaroid picture just gives you a cramp and the woman had no clue what he was asking.

Kevin pressed on asking about her attitude to sitting down crisscross apple sauce.

It only took one more question about a superhero power before she hung up.

