Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 8 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Randy Meisner, once bassist in the Eagles. What was the biggest hit he wrote and sang for that band?

“Take it to the Limit”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 8th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1971: The Jimi Hendrix version of “The Star Spangled Banner” was the first piece of music aired by “Radio Hanoi.” The station broadcasted communist propaganda to the U.S. troops fighting in South Vietnam…

1973: Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, Grateful Dead keyboardist, died of liver disease in San Francisco…

1974: Bad Company gave their debut performance in England…

1987: Bob Seger finished what he said was his last tour with a show in Detroit. He would, fortunately for us, go on the concert trail again…

1994: After a con man pretending to be an acquaintance of Van Halen stole a nurse’s car from a California hospital, Eddie Van Halen travelled on a goodwill mission to the facility and visited with quadriplegics there…

1997: Local drummer Bobby Chouinard passed away from a heart attack. He was best known as Billy Squier’s longtime drummer…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash: It was night #3 for The Velvet Underground and J. Geils Band at the Tea Party in 1969.