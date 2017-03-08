Anthony Kiedis And RHCP Refused To Play With Dave Matthews Band

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Anthony Kiedis has revealed Red Hot Chili Peppers turned down an opportunity to play with fellow 90s juggernauts, Dave Matthews Band.

RELATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers Light Up New York City’s Madison Square Garden

In a recent interview, Kiedis shared insight into the mind of an aging rocker on the back nine of a storied career. One of the notable moments came when host Steve Black referenced the versatility of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ music.

“Because nobody sounds like the Chili Peppers and the Chili Peppers don’t sound like anybody else, you could play with Metallica and be fine,” Black noted, pausing to come up with an artist on the other end of the spectrum. “You can also play with Dave Matthews and sound fine! You know what I mean? Because it doesn’t work with anything it sort of works with everything, does that make sense?”

Kiedis gave out a hearty laugh at the Dave Matthews suggestion before concluding, “It does make sense, although we turned down the invitation to play with Dave Matthews…”

“Thank you for that, by the way,” Black added slyly.

“Nothing personal, but that’s one we turned down. Metallica we have played with, in Detroit. We can play with anybody, but we can also play anything. We never set ourselves up in a box of, ‘We are this kind of a band,’ we just are whatever we feel like being – from the very beginning.”

It’s unclear when the two bands would have shared a stage, but both groups did perform at the ill-fated Woodstock ’99.

While Kiedis seems to have an aversion to the Boys of Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith shares no such concerns. Smith and Dave Matthews Band bassist Stefan Lessard perfromed a cover of “Honky Tonk Woman” alongside Brandi Carlisle, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCreedy, Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan, and of course Will Ferrel on cowbell.