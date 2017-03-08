10 Questions With… Flight of Fire

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Hi, we’re Flight of Fire. We are ridiculously happy (and a little terrified) to be in the Rumble. We like to call our singer, Maverick “Words McGee” because she’s the reigning champion of all the words. We call Tia Mayhem “One Take Tia” because she makes us all feel bad with her recording prowess. Tanya Venom is simply “The Sex of the Band”, and if you don’t know why, you’ll soon find out. Our drummer came complete with nickname attached: “Badass Cass”. Stories? Let’s see… one time we were in LA preparing to play for the Sunset Strip Half Marathon and we had to get up before the sun, which is not in our nature, and we left without Tanya’s Les Paul. Now we make checklists.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

It’s all about connection; the feedback loop of energy between the musicians and the audience. The show should take the listener through hell and back. We know we’re doing our job when we feel that intensity reflected back at us, and it’s the best feeling in the world.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Maverick warms up and tries her best to avoid using up her voice on pre-show yelling over the PA. We stretch, check hair and makeup, do what has to be done to avoid having to pee onstage, and right before we go on, we do the Flight of Fire secret group handshake-like-ritual that defies description.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Okay, there’s too many amazing rumble bands to list them all, but here are a few of our favorites – Analog Heart, 21st Century Fugitives, The Knock Ups, The Devil’s Twins, The Static Dynamic, Petty Morals, Ruby Rose Fox…

​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

We have a crush on Carissa Johnson, and our fraternal twin band, Fifth Freedom, is an amazing rock band from Maine and we have way too many freakish similarities with them. Check them out! Also, here’s some other amazing bands that will improve your quality of life: Blindspot, No Hugs, Unstraight, and all the bands we listed in #4.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

If only we’d gotten our hands on this time capsule a little sooner, we could have shoved all of TT’s in there. Then we could have gigs in the capsule. Sweet.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

Kristen Stewart would play Tanya AND Tia. Cass would be played by Lea Michelle, and Maverick would be played by a total Hollywood nobody, and the groundbreaking rockumentary “Phoenix Rising: A Portrait of The Band That Changed Rock Forever” would be her big break.

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Phoebe the Phoenix, featured in our logos and album art, is our spirit animal/mascot. She’s been through a lot, but she never stops kicking ass. It’s her nature.

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Let’s do this. Let’s all go up there, have the time of our lives and make some rock and roll history.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

They pull Keith Moon off of the bathroom floor, and then carpool to rehearsal. Their band is called “Rock Ain’t Dead” or RAD for short.