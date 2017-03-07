What’s Up with Chuck? Wishing Kevin a Happy Birthday

March 7, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Birthday, Chuck Nowlin, Kevin Karlson, Pete McKenzie, what's up with chuck

After Pete and Chuck were done throwing jokes at each other based on a premise the NFL started to do where people had to not laugh at the corniness of them, Pete explained how he drank a good amount.

It also turned out that Pete’s videos were upside of the jokes. Fun times.

Then Pete asked Mr. Movie Star (using that term loosely here) to wish Kevin Karlson a happy birthday.

He did then asked Pete about a special moment between the two guys.

Hear how it all went down at Fore Golf.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

