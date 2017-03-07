The Giraffe Senseless Survey

Kevin had to get Heather’s attention because she is focused on a giraffe giving birth live on the internet before the phone started to ring for today’s survey.

Today one lucky fella picked up the phone and agreed to Kevin to answer some questions.

From over using body spray and deodorant to glitter being used a “whore dust” which made the guy question the line of questions.

It continued with the next question about underwear trapped in a sleep apnea hose for a dream catcher which caught him off guard. It continued if he though Hepatitis C was a rapper to getting a ticket driving a car with bikes on it.

This made the guy question the “fact” Kevin was putting out there. When Kevin asked about his parents getting harassed for using a flip phone, that seem to cause the hang up.

