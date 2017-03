By Rami Abou-Sabe

Before Roger Waters and co. began recording their seminal release The Wall, artist Gerald Scarfe had been creating paintings for Pink Floyd‘s 1982 film adaptation of the album.

Scarfe’s images were then used in the animated portions of the motion picture. Now, the original paintings are for sale.

11 masterworks will be sold through the San Francisco Art Exchange. The SFAE will also host an exhibit to display the works.