Kevin’s Birthday Surprise Was Ruined By….

Well March 7th is Kevin’s birthday and Mike set up a big surprise for Kevin for someone to call in.

After Pete reading texts and taking phone calls to fill time while waiting for the surprise, Kevin kept bugging us to find out who it was.

Pete caved and told him.

After it was revealed, they kept talking about other stories to try and fill time but low and behold, we were blown off by Savvy Shields who is the current Miss America.

