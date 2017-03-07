Kevin was Tickled in Front of Doctors

After dealing with an angry Metalhead Mike about Miss America not calling in and stopping him from sending a tweet about missing her time to call in. She was supposed to call in about National Pancake Day but nevertheless, it was missed and Mike slammed his headphones and door on the way out.

Kevin then got into why he was away yesterday. Kevin’s Mother had a stroke and he went to visit her.

While waiting in her room, Kevin was watching a show called Tickled.

Kevin played audio of the people tickling each other and was trying to describe it.

His Mother’s doctor and 2 others looked at Kevin watching this show while all they hear is sounds of men tickling each other. Can you say AWKWARD?

