Jack White Is Working On New Music

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jack White has confirmed he is working on new music. The former White Stripes frontman opened up to The New Yorker in an expansive interview, giving a rare look into the mind of America’s most elusive artist.

White has always imposed rules on his own creativity. The White Stripes were limited to drums, guitar, and vocals, and famously only wore white, black, and – strangely – red. Now the enigmatic traditionalist says his next project has a new set of guidelines.

“Four tracks,” White reveals, pointing to a tape recorder in the middle of the room. “With computers you can use three hundred and ten tracks if you want to, but it’s too much freedom. I always have my own rules, and I can bend them if I want. I can see the confines I’m working in, but nobody else knows I’m doing it.”

The songwriter has rented an apartment in Nashville and contained his music making to the four walls of what writer Alec Wilkinson describes as a “shadowy and cell-like” room. With the shades drawn and a cot in the corner, White comes to the barren apartment for a few hours every day to write.

“I want to write like Michael Jackson would write – instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them,” White said. “To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room.”