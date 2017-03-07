Dropkick Murphys, Rancid Announce ‘Boston To Berkeley’ Tour: Won’t Stop In Boston

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced an expansive North American tour dubbed From Boston to Berkeley. The co-headliners kick off the 24 date run in Bangor, Maine July 27th, and wrap up in Los Angeles August 26th.

RELATED: Toto Will Embark On U.S. Tour

Curiously, From Boston to Berkeley doesn’t make a stop in Boston. If you want to catch the joint punk rock showcase you’ll have to travel a few miles south to the Brockton Fairgounds.

Dropkick Murphy’s will play their annual Saint Patrick’s day run in Boston proper. The local heroes take on House of Blues Boston March 15 – 17, and finish up with another date at Agganis Arena on the 18th.

Tickets for the summer tour go on sale Friday (Mar. 10) at 10:00 AM local time. You can grab them from the Dropkick Murphys or Rancid website.

Dropckick Murphys and Rancid From Boston to Berkeley 2017 Tour Dates:

7/27 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/28 – Montreal, Quebec – ’77

7/29 – Toronto, Ontario – Echo Beach

7/30 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/02 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

8/03 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier

8/04 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/05 – Brockton, MA – Brockton Fairgrounds

8/06 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/08 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/09 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

8/11 – Denver, CO – Sculpture Park

8/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Saltair

8/13 – Nampa, ID – Idaho Center Amphitheatre

8/15 – Vancouver, B.C. – UBC Thunderbird Arena

8/16 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater at Century Link Field Events Center

8/18 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Avila Beach

8/19 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium

8/20 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

8/22 – Chandler, AZ – Rawhide Event Center

8/24 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park In The Park

8/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

8/26 – Los Angeles, CA – TBA